Bengaluru school bus driver arrested for allegedly raping woman inside vehicle

bengaluru news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 09:30 PM IST

The incident took place after the accused promised the victim, a private school staffer, to drop her back home.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Bengaluru Police arrested a 40-year-old school bus driver for allegedly raping a woman on Tuesday in the city’s Chandra Layout. The incident took place after the accused promised the victim, a private school staffer, to drop her back home.

According to media reports, the victim was waiting at Nayandahalli bus stop and the bus driver offered her a lift. After getting inside the empty bus, the accused took the bus near a service road and allegedly forced himself on the victim. The accused later dropped the victim near her home and she clicked a picture of the bus on her mobile phone after she got down.

The son of the victim identified the bus on the same evening and gathered friends to assault the accused. After seeing the brawl, locals informed a nearby police station and the police arrested the accused on rape charges. The accused has been identified as Shiva Kumar, who was working as a bus driver at a private school in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police is questioning the accused. The Hindu reported that along with the rape charges, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, grievous hurt and criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty charges were filed on the accused.

bengaluru karnataka
