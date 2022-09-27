Goddess Sharada gets saree worth 8 lakh with gold zari from Muslim cleric in Karnataka's Mangaluru

The idol of Goddess Sharada in Mangaluru is set to be dressed in a saree with gold embroidery worth ₹8 lakh at the centenary celebrations of the Sharada Mahotsava, thanks to Muslim weavers from Gyanvapi, Uttar Pradesh.

The idol of the goddess, which was installed at the Acharya Mutt of Sri Venkataramana Temple in Mangaluru on Monday, will be draped in the eight-metre long, deep green Banarasi silk saree for the ‘Shobhayatra’, which is scheduled for October 6. The goddess is usually dressed in Banarasi silk sarees with silver zari, which cost around ₹2 lakh, The Times of India reported.

Goddess Sharada's sarees are sponsored by Sudheer Pai of Kulyadikars every year, and he decided to sponsor a gold zari saree to mark the 100th year of celebrations. A group of Muslim weavers hand-made this saree, which took them around a month and half, local reports said. The saree has around 2,600 gold flower designs, and carries 11 pavans (Sovereigns) of gold and 700 grams of silver in total.

Here are some first looks of goddess Sharada in Mangaluru:

The goddess was dressed as Saraswati on the first day of the Mahotsav.(Daivaradhane (Facebook page))

The 'Saraswati alankara' consisted of a white saree, and the goddess was also gifted a gold veena and peacock this year.(Daivaradhane (Facebook Page))

The decorations and festivities were a crowd puller as many were excited to participate after the pandemic struck celebrations for the past two years.(Manju Neereshwallya/Facebook)

During the installation process, the goddess was seen in a vibrant purple saree and her silver crown, which was later switched to a gold one.(Daivaradhane (Facebook page))

The goddess carries her silver veena before a gold one was sponsored.(Daivaradhane (Facebook page))

The ‘Saraswathi alankara’ in all its glory.(Krishna Nayak/Facebook)

Devotees have also sponsored a silver pedestal and a 11-foot tall silver ‘prabhavali’ for the goddess, while her wooden mantapa has been renovated at ₹10 lakh, according to The Times of India.

The Navaratri celebrations are set to be grand this year at Mangaluru with feasts to be offered to around 30,000 devotees who take part in the ‘Sahasra Chandika Havana’ to be held from Tuesday till October 2 at ₹50 lakh.

Mangaluru typically celebrates Navaratri by worshipping goddess Sharada, and the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi saw all of their temples decked up for the festival this year.

Kiran K S, a TEDX speaker, shared a picture on Facebook, writing, “#Navaratri is celebrated in so many different ways across India. In Mangaluru, it is Sharada! Can you find a more cuter Sharada pic on internet today?”