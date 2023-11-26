close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Mangaluru: Police seizes 1.575 kg Ambergris worth over 1.5 cr, 3 held

Mangaluru: Police seizes 1.575 kg Ambergris worth over 1.5 cr, 3 held

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 26, 2023 12:01 PM IST

According to the Mangaluru police, the accused have been identified as Pyarejan alias Sethu (37), Badruddin alias Badru (28) and Rajesh (22).

Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested three people and seized 1.575 kg of Ambergris worth 1,57,50,000 in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Mangaluru: Police seizes 1.575 kg Ambergris worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 cr, 3 held
Mangaluru: Police seizes 1.575 kg Ambergris worth over 1.5 cr, 3 held

Also Read - We are faster than Sam Altman and OpenAI: Namma Yatri's marketing spin on point

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the Mangaluru police, the accused have been identified as Pyarejan alias Sethu (37), Badruddin alias Badru (28) and Rajesh (22).

The police also seized a car worth 5 lakh and 3 mobile phones worth 30,000 from the procession of the accused.

Ambergris is a product of sperm whales, which is a protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and is thus prohibited for possession/export/transport.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out