Married daughters also entitled for insurance compensation on loss of parents in accidents: Karnataka High Court
The Karnataka High Court has held that married daughters are entitled for compensation by insurance companies on the loss of their parents in accidents. The HC said the Supreme Court has held that married sons are also entitled for compensation in such cases.
"This Court also cannot make any discrimination whether they are married sons or married daughters and hence, the very contention that married daughters of deceased are not entitled for compensation cannot be accepted," it said.
The HC single judge bench of Justice H P Sandesh heard an appeal filed by an insurance company challenging the award of compensation to married daughters of one Renuka (aged 57) who was killed in an accident on April 12, 2012 near Yamanur, Hubballi, in north Karnataka.
Renuka's husband, three daughters and a son had sought compensation. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had awarded a compensation of ₹5,91,600 with six per cent annual interest to the family members.
The insurance company had challenged this in the HC contending that married daughters could not claim compensation, and also that they were not dependents. Therefore, awarding compensation under the head 'loss of dependency' was wrong. It was claimed by the insurer that compensation was to be awarded only under 'loss of estate.'
The HC, however, said that dependency does not only mean financial dependency. Even if the dependency is a relevant criterion to claim compensation for loss dependency, “it does not mean financial dependency is the 'ark of the covenant'.
Dependency includes gratuitous service dependency, physical dependency, emotional dependency, and psychological dependency, which can never be equated in terms of the money, it said. Other contentions of the insurance company including doubts about the age of the deceased, and her income were also rejected by the court.
A warranty card for a sewing machine purchased by the deceased came in handy for the Tribunal to calculate her income at ₹4,500 per month. The HC rejected the contention of the insurer that exorbitant compensation had been awarded by the Tribunal, and dismissed its appeal.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
-
Coastal zone authority seeks report on CIDCO’s auction of CRZ plot
Mumbai Following Hindustan Times reports, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has asked City and Industrial Development Corporation, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Thane district administration to submit a report over the proposed auction of a 25,000 square metre plot of land in Nerul. The MCZMA had been instructed earlier this week to probe the matter by the union environment ministry, on the basis of complaints by Navi Mumbai residents.
-
Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch
Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday faced massive sloganeering as a group of protesters surrounded Mr Mondal's while he was being produced in a special CBI court in the cattle smuggling case. Those present at the spot shouted 'chor' (thief), while some waved slippers at him as the TMC leader left the car and made his way to the court with CBI officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics