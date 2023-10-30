Massive fire at private bus depot in Bengaluru. Video
Oct 30, 2023 02:07 PM IST
There are no casualties reported and firefighting teams have already reached the spot.
A massive fire broke out at a private bus depot in Bengaluru’s Veerabhadranagar on Monday. A huge fire erupted and a few private buses have been reportedly gutted. According to reports, around 40 buses were gutted in the fire
There are no casualties reported and firefighting teams have already reached the spot. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and visuals show that the fire has spread across the bus stop.
(This is a developing story and will be updated)
