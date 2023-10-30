News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Massive fire at private bus depot in Bengaluru. Video

Massive fire at private bus depot in Bengaluru. Video

ByHT News Desk
Oct 30, 2023 02:07 PM IST

There are no casualties reported and firefighting teams have already reached the spot.

A massive fire broke out at a private bus depot in Bengaluru’s Veerabhadranagar on Monday. A huge fire erupted and a few private buses have been reportedly gutted. According to reports, around 40 buses were gutted in the fire

Huge fire engulfs at private bus depot in Bengaluru. Video
Huge fire engulfs at private bus depot in Bengaluru. Video

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

There are no casualties reported and firefighting teams have already reached the spot. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and visuals show that the fire has spread across the bus stop.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out