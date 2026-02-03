Bengaluru, Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines, has been awarded a 15-year license to provide ground handling services at Kempegowda International Airport here, officials said on Tuesday. Menzies Aviation secures 15-yr ground handling license at Kempegowda International Airport

The license, awarded by Bengaluru International Airport Limited , which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, is effective from April 1, 2026, with operations expected to commence immediately upon securing required regulatory approvals, they said.

According to a BIAL statement, the award builds on Menzies Aviation's more than 15-year presence at BLR Airport, where it has delivered air cargo services supporting global and domestic carriers.

Under the new license, the company will provide a full suite of ground handling services across Terminals 1 and 2, including passenger, ramp, and baggage operations, enabling airline customers to benefit from integrated ground and cargo services at the airport.

BLR Airport is a key aviation gateway for South Asia and one of India's busiest airports, handling more than 43 million passengers annually and continuing to see strong growth in both domestic and international traffic, it said.

"As part of the agreement, Menzies will launch a local recruitment programme, with approximately 1,000 new employees expected to join the business during the first three years, expanding its existing 1,700-strong cargo team. All new colleagues will receive comprehensive training aligned with Menzies Aviation's global safety and operational standards," BIAL said.

Menzies will also invest more than USD 9.2 million to modernise and standardise its ground support equipment at BLR Airport, including the introduction of electric GSE as part of its long-term sustainability strategy, it said.

"We are pleased to onboard Menzies Aviation as our ground handling partner, bringing with them a proven global track record and deep operational expertise across some of the world's largest international airports. Safety remains our foremost priority at BIAL, and Menzies' strong safety culture, robust governance frameworks, and consistent adherence to global best practices align closely with our own standards," Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.