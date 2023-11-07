Mesmerising rainbow graces the Bengaluru skyline after rain, makes for a picturesque morning. See pics

The Bengaluru skyline was graced with a mesmerising rainbow earlier this morning after the city witnessed quite a few spells of heavy rain on Monday evening, which brought daily life activities to a halt, causing waterlogging, inundation and the resultant congestions. The city witnessed heavy rain on Monday evening, which brought daily life activities to a halt.(Param Arunachalam/X)

Several social media users flooded micro-blogging site ‘X’ with visuals of the morning rainbow, which made for aesthetic picturesque sky images. "Spotted this beautiful rainbow this morning in north Bengaluru," a user wrote.

“Today at 6:15 another magical moment, double full rainbow spotted, first time am seeing it on western horizon ! The sun just risen, threw beam of light from narrow gap under the dark clouds !” another shared, along with pictures.

“Wow. Good click. Rainbow over western horizon is very rare in Bangalore. Its usually over the Eastern horizon in evening times,” an internet user responded.

“Our Bengaluru neighbourhood saw a full rainbow this morning!” A resident posted.

“Rainbow during sunrise in Bangalore (Old Madras Road) around 6.20 AM,” another echoed.

Here are some more visuals of the awe-inspiring rainbow from this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Karnataka over several districts including Bengaluru after rain poured vigorously.

