Monthly rent, demand for luxury homes on rise in Bengaluru since 2020: Report

Data from real estate consultant Anarock said monthly rentals and demand for luxury residential properties have both risen in the last two years across seven major cities: Delhi-NCR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, news agency PTI reported.

Of these cities, Bengaluru - specifically the JP Nagar area - saw the highest capital appreciation (nine per cent), which meant average prices per square feet increased to ₹6,200 in 2022 from ₹5,698 in 2020.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said consumer behaviour had altered as a tenant is more likely to lean to large-size homes after the second wave of the pandemic.

Data indicated monthly rentals in Bengaluru's JP Nagar rose by 13 per cent to ₹52,000 in 2022 from ₹46,000 in 2020.

In Rajaji Nagar average monthly rentals rose 16 per cent to ₹65,000 in 2022 from ₹56,000 in 2020. Capital value grew five per cent to ₹13,900 per sq feet.

By comparison, rental growth was highest in Mumbai's Worli, which saw rents increasing from ₹2 lakh per month in 2020 to ₹2.35 lakh per month for luxury homes having a minimum of 2,000 square feet area. However, capital values saw a mere two per cent rise to ₹39,350 per square feet from ₹38,560.

In Delhi-NCR, average monthly rentals in Golf Course Road shot up 11 per cent to ₹78,000 from ₹70,000 in 2020. Capital values only gained a mere three per cent from ₹13,150 to ₹13,500 per square feet.

In Chennai, average rentals in Anna Nagar were at ₹63,000 - up from ₹56,000 per month - while capital prices rose to ₹11,850 per sq feet from ₹11,300.

Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills saw an average monthly rental of ₹62,000, which has increased 15 per cent since 2020, while capital value also appreciated to ₹7,400 from ₹6,950 per square feet.

(With PTI inputs)