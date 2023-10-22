Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has directed the transport department to purchase an additional 5,600 buses for all state transport services to meet the increasing demand for the Shakti scheme which allows free bus travel for women. He also said that ₹500 crore has already been provided in the state budget for additional new buses in Karnataka. More than 5,000 govt buses to be added to Karnataka, Bengaluru to get over 2,000.

According to a report in Money Control, out of 5,600 buses, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will get 2,221 buses by March next year. Out of these, more than 1,300 buses are going to be electric.

The state-run buses by all transport corporations in Karnataka saw more than 80 crore footfalls collectively, ever since the Shakti scheme was launched in June.

Under the Karnataka government's 'Shakti' scheme, women residents of the state can avail free travel in state-run buses, but 50 per cent seats are reserved for men. Along with women, transgender persons can also travel for free. The Congress in its election manifesto had promised free rides for women in non-luxury government buses and said this was one of the five poll guarantees that would come into effect the day it comes to power in the state. The poll 'guarantee' scheme was subsequently implemented.

The Karnataka government is also planning to enhance the public transport system in Bengaluru by introducing more buses on roads. Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy earlier said that it is the government's mission to decongest Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road area. “In the next six months, many crucial and unprecedented changes are planned for BMTC. The government is also planning to purchase an additional 2,000 buses to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru. People who work in east Bengaluru are also requested to prefer using public transport for commuting to work,” he said at an event recently.

