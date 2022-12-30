More than 8,500 police personnel deployed in Bengaluru for New Year's Eve

Bengaluru police is gearing up for an incident-free New Year's Eve with a bunch of fresh measures, including the deployment of 8,500 cops to patrol the city. With a clear lens on the safety of women and children, Bengaluru top cop Pratap Reddy said over 8,500 police personnel will be manning the city on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

This comes in the backdrop of several other guidelines already imposed by the police department for New Year's Eve that includes the 1 am deadline for all celebrations and events. Police have also emphasized on curbing noise levels in the city by prescribing a decibel limit with stipulated timings.

"For the New Year bandobust across the city, a total of 8,500 police personnel and officials has been deployed for maintenance of law and order, other than this the entire staff and officials of the traffic division will be on duty," Reddy said.

Reddy also shared regulations on Twitter.

New Year Celebrations? #BCPNYE23 (2)#SayNoToDrugs

Don?t be in the wrong place or wrong company.

Drugs are serious crime. Consumers & peddlers, liable. Organisers, face enhanced charges. #TogetherWithBCP, let us fight Drugs. #DIAL112 to report@DgpKarnataka @JnanendraAraga — Pratap Reddy, IPS ?????? ????????, ???????? ??? (@CPBlr) December 29, 2022

The police commissioner also added that he held a meeting with restaurant and resort owners in the city in mid-December and issued guidelines for them to ensure safety of women and children.

Saying that action is being taken against those who are disobeying the said rules, Reddy also appealed to the public to alert police if any teenager is being served alcohol. “Serving alcohol to teenagers is an offence. Serious consequences will follow. If you notice teenagers being served alcohol, dial 112,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Don’t leave your inebriated friends unaccompanied. Don’t allow them to drive or travel alone,” he added.

New Year Celebrations? #BCPNYE23 (4)

1. Don?t leave your inebriated friends unaccompanied.

2. Don?t allow them to drive or travel alone.

Btw, this advise is for all the times for a safe #NammaBengalru #TogetherWithBCP #DIAL112 of @BlrCityPolice @DgpKarnataka @JnanendraAraga — Pratap Reddy, IPS ?????? ????????, ???????? ??? (@CPBlr) December 30, 2022

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, Reddy said preventative measures have also been laid down for December 31 night. Special arrangements have been made to control crowds, and cops are also making use of technology such as drones and CCTV cameras to manage traffic.

"Safe city cameras are there, also cameras that were installed earlier, also cameras available with the traffic police will be used for crowd and traffic control.... about 1,70,000 cameras have been mapped with GPS location across the city, which police can use when required," he said.

(With PTI inputs)