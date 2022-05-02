Murder Most Foul: Bengaluru woman stabs husband to death, blames robbers

The Yeshwanthpur Police in Bengaluru arrested a woman on Saturday who allegedly murdered her husband and then cooked up an elaborate robbery story so she could live with her boyfriend.

A police official told The Indian Express: “The woman confessed to the crime when we confronted her with the evidence. We have recovered the knife she used to murder her husband.”

The police also added that they have launched a man hunt to nab the woman’s boyfriend who is believed to be an accomplice.

The accused Dilli Rani (27) lived with her husband Shankar Reddy and seven-year-old son. Her husband was an accountant with a private firm in Yeshwanthpur.



The police said that on Thursday, their son woke up in the middle of the night and saw his parents lying in a pool of blood. He ran to their landlord’s house to seek help and both of them were brought to the hospital. Shankar was declared dead on arrival while Dilli Rani had cuts on her hand.

However, the police grew suspicious when Dilli Rani started giving conflicting statements and a gold chain she said was missing was found hidden in a cloth. The crime scene also didn’t indicate forced entry and the injuries sustained by Rani were found to be self-inflicted.

Meanwhile, her mobile phone records showed that she was in a relationship with a man from her native place and she had planned to kill her husband to live with her boyfriend. The police are currently on the lookout for her boyfriend who is absconding.

