Murder Most Foul: Bengaluru woman stabs husband to death, blames robbers
The Yeshwanthpur Police in Bengaluru arrested a woman on Saturday who allegedly murdered her husband and then cooked up an elaborate robbery story so she could live with her boyfriend.
A police official told The Indian Express: “The woman confessed to the crime when we confronted her with the evidence. We have recovered the knife she used to murder her husband.”
The police also added that they have launched a man hunt to nab the woman’s boyfriend who is believed to be an accomplice.
The accused Dilli Rani (27) lived with her husband Shankar Reddy and seven-year-old son. Her husband was an accountant with a private firm in Yeshwanthpur.
The police said that on Thursday, their son woke up in the middle of the night and saw his parents lying in a pool of blood. He ran to their landlord’s house to seek help and both of them were brought to the hospital. Shankar was declared dead on arrival while Dilli Rani had cuts on her hand.
However, the police grew suspicious when Dilli Rani started giving conflicting statements and a gold chain she said was missing was found hidden in a cloth. The crime scene also didn’t indicate forced entry and the injuries sustained by Rani were found to be self-inflicted.
Meanwhile, her mobile phone records showed that she was in a relationship with a man from her native place and she had planned to kill her husband to live with her boyfriend. The police are currently on the lookout for her boyfriend who is absconding.
Maoist insurgency now confined to 10 Bihar districts
In December 2021, the Centre declared Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, and East Champaran districts as Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-free districts. Patna, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Bagaha, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Sheohar were earlier removed from the list of LWE-affected districts. The Maoist insurgency is now limited to 10 districts of Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger, and West Champaran.
Large gatherings banned in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar near Delhi over Covid
Large gatherings have been banned in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is close to Delhi, to control the spread of coronavirus, with the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). With the fresh curbs, more than four people cannot gather in a public place. The distsrict is a part of the NCR region and includes Noida, Dadri and Jewar.
In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop
Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer. "Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," Varanasi district magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.
Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday (May 3) in most parts of Karnataka
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long Ramzan fasting, will be celebrated in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the moon-sighting committee. The Karnataka moon-sighting committee said that that Eid will be celebrated in most parts of Karnataka and India on Tuesday. Monday will be last day of Ramzan and Tuesday will be Eid-ul-Fitr, Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi said. On the other hand, in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.
Kumaraswamy slams Ajit Pawar for supporting merger
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for supporting his government in the merger of Maratha-speaking areas in Karnataka with Maharashtra. On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar backed the campaign to make the Marathi-speaking villages at the border, including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar, a part of the state.
