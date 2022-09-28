Mysuru Dasara : Police use finger print scanners to identify fraudsters. Report

To ensure the safety of tourists flocking to Mysuru for the iconic Dasara festival, city police have come up with a smart step to identify criminals - through fingerprint devices - according to The New Indian Express. These devices will track the criminal history of people who are found roaming suspiciously in the city and make cops' job easy in identifying the miscreants.

According to the report, the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (M-CCTNS) has a database of all criminals and the new fingerprint devices can be used to identify people on Mysuru's streets. This will avoid the long process of getting details of a person and instantly gives his/her criminal activity in the past. The new smart surveillance system is expected to nab pickpocketers and even fraudsters who try to loot tourists in Mysuru.

Mysuru city police commissioner Chandragupta told TNIE that these devices will be used in all police stations in the city, especially during the night patrols of city police.

“In last one year, 5,920 people have been scanned through these devices and the fingerprints of 160 people have been matched. This move will escalate the safety protocol in the city,” told commissioner to the publication.

Apart from this, extra police personnel were deployed at Mysuru till October 5 for a peaceful Dasara celebrations in the heritage city

