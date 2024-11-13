Mysuru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah joins tribals in folk dance, pledges electricity, water access to ST communities

In a heart warming video, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen joining members from a tribal community in a traditional folk dance during his visit to Kerehadi in Mysuru's HD Kote taluk. Known for his fiery legislative style, this rare glimpse of Siddaramaiah’s playful side surprised many viewers. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah committed to providing electricity and clean water to underserved communities, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

He had previously made headlines when he performed a similar folk dance at his native village of Siddaramana Hundi in Mysuru in March 2022, videos of which went viral on social media.

READ | Siddaramaiah shows off dance skills at his village in Mysuru

The CM’s visit included meaningful interactions with scheduled tribe members, where he listened to their concerns, especially regarding internal reservation and challenges faced by forest dwellers. He directed officials to address issues on-site, advocating for swift improvements.

On social media, Siddaramaiah highlighted his commitment to providing essential amenities, announcing plans to deliver electricity and clean water to forest-dwelling communities within a month. He emphasized that forest authorities should avoid unnecessary harassment and ensure basic facilities are accessible.

"Adivasi families will be provided with electricity and water connection within a month. A board meeting of the forest officials will be called to discuss the problems faced and find a solution. For several decades, nine villages including Kerehadi have no electricity connection and drinking water is a problem. This is serious. No forest act says not to provide electricity and water to the forest dwellers. Forest authorities should not cause unnecessary harassment and disturbance. District Collector Laxmikant Reddy will remove all obstacles and solve the problem of drinking water and electricity connection in Kerehadi and eight other districts within a month," Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

Regarding his now popular dance, the CM wrote, “This time, it was heartwarming to join the tribal people in a traditional dance.”

Watch the video here:

Siddaramaiah also connected with a local tribal family who gifted him honey and gooseberries. After savoring wild yam dipped in honey, he bought honey from them, paying 500 rupees, a social media post by him said.