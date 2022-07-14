Mysuru kickboxer hit on head during Bengaluru tournament, dies

A Mysuru-based kickboxer - Nikhil - who was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the ring in Bengaluru died on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was participating in the K1 Kickboxing Championship in the Karnataka capital when he collapsed after a punch from his opponent.

News of the young athlete's death was shared by his coach on Facebook; Vikram Nagaraj wrote: "With profound sadness, I shoulder the burden of breaking the terrible news that we all dreaded. My boy Nikhil decided to hang his gloves today. His beautiful soul left us behind after a hard-fought battle in the early hours of today in spite of the best medical attention."

"He will be etched eternally on our hearts and memories. I am shattered beyond words by my loss. Today I have lost a son. We pray almighty to give us all enough strength to bear the unbearable. My deepest condolences," his post read.

A case of negligence has been filed against the tournament organisers, the K1 Association, and a coach identified as Naveen Ravishankar, based on a complaint by Nikhil's father, P Suresh, The Hindu said.

The father alleged there was no basic medical care provided at the venue. According to The Hindu, the father said his son fell on the ground after getting punched but a thin sponge mat failed to break his fall and Nikhil became unconscious. The father also accused the organisers of turning off their mobile phones and absconding after his son was admitted to hospital.

Nikhil's coach had made a Facebook post after the accident too, in which he asked people to pray for his student. He said Nikhil dreamt of making everyone proud by participating in international boxing tournaments representing the country.

The Deccan Herald said Nikhil also worked as an electrician and had been practicing kickboxing for two years.