Mysuru kickboxer hit on head during Bengaluru tournament, dies
- Nikhil, a Mysuru kickboxer who was injured on July 10 in a boxing completion died on Wednesday at a hospital in Bengaluru.
A Mysuru-based kickboxer - Nikhil - who was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the ring in Bengaluru died on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was participating in the K1 Kickboxing Championship in the Karnataka capital when he collapsed after a punch from his opponent.
News of the young athlete's death was shared by his coach on Facebook; Vikram Nagaraj wrote: "With profound sadness, I shoulder the burden of breaking the terrible news that we all dreaded. My boy Nikhil decided to hang his gloves today. His beautiful soul left us behind after a hard-fought battle in the early hours of today in spite of the best medical attention."
"He will be etched eternally on our hearts and memories. I am shattered beyond words by my loss. Today I have lost a son. We pray almighty to give us all enough strength to bear the unbearable. My deepest condolences," his post read.
A case of negligence has been filed against the tournament organisers, the K1 Association, and a coach identified as Naveen Ravishankar, based on a complaint by Nikhil's father, P Suresh, The Hindu said.
The father alleged there was no basic medical care provided at the venue. According to The Hindu, the father said his son fell on the ground after getting punched but a thin sponge mat failed to break his fall and Nikhil became unconscious. The father also accused the organisers of turning off their mobile phones and absconding after his son was admitted to hospital.
Nikhil's coach had made a Facebook post after the accident too, in which he asked people to pray for his student. He said Nikhil dreamt of making everyone proud by participating in international boxing tournaments representing the country.
The Deccan Herald said Nikhil also worked as an electrician and had been practicing kickboxing for two years.
Former trustee of Osho International Foundation, others stage protest at Koregaon Park
PUNE Former trustee of the Osho International Foundation and the editor of “Osho World Swami” Chaitanya Kirti along with a few other disciples held a protest at the Osho International Centre in Koregaon Park on Wednesday over several issues and claimed that they were not allowed to enter the commune.
Bengaluru crime news: Police catch red sandalwood smuggler. He was in a red car
Police in Bengaluru's Kengeri on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood, or raktachanda, inside (appropriately, perhaps) a red-coloured car. Those inside tried to flee while being questioned but Kengeri Police managed to catch one person and recover five logs of red sandalwood worth Rs 3.15 lakh. In February, a Bengaluru-based man identified as Yasin Inayithulla was arrested in Maharashtra for smuggling red sandalwood. Logs worth Rs 2.45 crore were recovered from him.
Human trafficking case: Daler Mehndi jailed for 2 years as court rejects appeal
The Patiala district court on Thursday upheld the two-year jail term of Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, who in 2018 was sentenced for a 2003 human trafficking case. He is likely to be sent to Patiala jail, where cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is also lodged. The Patiala police had booked Daler and his brother Shamsher Mehndi, who died in 2017, and two others on a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh of Balbera village.
Bengaluru crime news: Six caught for stealing gold, silver worth ₹22.5 lakh
Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people accused of robbery jewellery and recovered 400 grams of ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver ornaments; the combined worth of these jewels is over Rs 22 lakh, police said. Kengeri officials conducted a special operation to catch the accused; all 6 were arrested from a hide-out in the area. Kengeri police shared photographs of the recovered ornaments. A weapon was also found with the accused.
HC asks ex-chief justice to probe into Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam
The Bombay high court's Nagpur bench has asked former Calcutta high court chief justice JN Patel to probe into a Rs 150-crore Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam. Former minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar is the bank's chairman and the main accused in the scam. The bench's decision came in response to one Omprakash Kamdi's petition for expedited trial in the case, which has been lingering since 2002.
