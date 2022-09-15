Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Mysuru Zoo is declared as the third best zoo in the country

Mysuru Zoo is declared as the third best zoo in the country

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST

The list of India's top zoos was released after a conference of zoo directors in Bhubaneswar on September 10.

The list of India's top zoos was released after a conference of zoo directors in Bhubaneswar on September 10. (Picture for representation)
The list of India's top zoos was released after a conference of zoo directors in Bhubaneswar on September 10. (Picture for representation)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Mysuru's Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens - popularly called Mysuru Zoo and one of the city's most-visited tourist spots - has been declared the third best in the country by the Central Zoo Authority.

The list of India's top zoos was released after a conference of zoo directors in Bhubaneswar on September 10. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling has been declared the best and the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai is in second place.

The 157-acre Mysuru Zoo is one of the oldest in the country. It was opened in 1892 and is located just a few km from the palace. It was renamed as the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in 1909 and is currently home to around 1,300 animals.

The Central Zoo Authority carried out an evaluation of all the zoos on the basis of different parameters such as management and effectiveness and marks were given on the evaluation process. The zoo in Darjeeling was given the highest percentage - 83.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka. mysuru + 1 more
bengaluru karnataka. mysuru

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out