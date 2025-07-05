Nandi Hills to get new glass-walled restaurant as tourist numbers climb: Report

The iconic Nandi Hills, one of Karnataka’s most visited weekend getaways, is set to welcome a brand-new restaurant offering panoramic views and modern amenities, The Hindu reported. The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is developing a new 200-seater facility.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is developing a new 200-seater facility, Mayura Sunrise, to meet the growing demands of tourism at the hilltop in Chikkaballapur district.

According to the report, the project was officially launched when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid its foundation stone during a recent Cabinet session held on the hill itself, a symbolic gesture underscoring the government’s focus on improving tourism infrastructure in the region.

The new restaurant is being built on the site of an older KSTDC structure that has now been demolished. The tourism body already operates the Mayura Pine Top hotel and restaurant nearby, but officials say the rising footfall has far outpaced its capacity, the report added.

“The existing facility can no longer handle the crowd. We’re now building a modern restaurant with transparent glass windows that will allow visitors to enjoy the sunrise and valley views while dining,” said a senior KSTDC official according to the publication.

According to data from the KSTDC, tourist numbers have surged in recent years. Around 19.48 lakh people visited Nandi Hills in 2023, and the number climbed to 21.32 lakh in 2024. Projections show the footfall could reach 23.35 lakh in 2025 and continue to rise to 31.98 lakh by 2028, growing at an estimated 9% annually, The Hindu reported.

The restaurant is one of several key upgrades planned. A long-awaited ropeway project is expected to begin construction soon, and authorities are considering traffic curbs to protect the fragile hilltop. District in-charge Minister MC Sudhakar has proposed restricting private vehicle access, especially as part of the hilltop parking area is set to become a terminal for the ropeway.

Tourist traffic to Nandi Hills has reached significant volumes during peak weekends. In December 2024 alone, over 12,700 vehicles and 21,000 two-wheelers made their way up the hill on weekends, raising concerns about congestion and environmental degradation.