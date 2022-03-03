Nearly 200 students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday spoke to students from the state stranded in war-torn Ukraine and assured them of all possible efforts towards safely evacuating them back to home. According to the Chief Minister's office, about 200 students from the state are stranded in the besieged city of Kharkiv.
Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations have killed 34 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said. The Indian nationals in Kharkiv were asked to travel to other nearby Ukrainian cities such as Pesochin or to Bezlyudovka in Belgorod in Russia, according to an “urgent advisory” issued by the Indian embassy on Twitter.
Bommai spoke to Gagan Gowda, who hails from Bengaluru and other students from the state over the phone about issues faced by them, a CMO statement said. Explaining their situation, the students informed the CM that they have walked to a place about 30 km from Kharkiv, and were safe as of now.
Asking the students to be brave, Bommai said his government was in constant touch with the External Affairs Ministry and all efforts have been made to ensure that they get cooperation from them. He also assured them that he will make all efforts to bring them back home safely.
Earlier the Prime Minister had also spoken to the Russian President to help Indian students get a safe passage and evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict areas.
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Nodal Officer and Commissioner Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Manoj Rajan said, a total of 149 people from the state have returned so far from Ukraine, under "Operation Ganga".
-
'Test cricket was limping and that's when it found a magical physio in Kohli'
The former India all-rounder drew an analogy to congarulate Virat Kohli on his 100th Test.
-
Male infertility: Causes, treatment, what men should know about their fertility
When a couple is unable to conceive, the female has been always unfairly blamed and it is one of the most widespread fallacies to date whicht stems from the fact that women are at the centre of the whole process, from conception through full-term pregnancy to nursing and caring for their children. However, infertility has been medically confirmed to be caused by underlying disorders in both sexes and it has been found that more than one-third cases of infertility can be traced to male infertility.
-
'You can't look past him': Karthik names India star guaranteed for middle-order
Dinesh Karthik named the Indian player who is guaranteed to play alongside Kohli in the middle-order in the first Test against Sri Lanka.
-
Chennai to get its youngest and first Dalit woman as mayor; meet R Priya
Indirect elections for the post of mayor and chairpersons for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be held on Friday (March 4). However, with the DMK having as many as 153 councillors of a total of 200 wards, R Priya's election is a foregone conclusion.
-
Formula One terminates contract with Russian GP following Ukraine invasion
Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday.