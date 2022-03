Nearly 200 students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday spoke to students from the state stranded in war-torn Ukraine and assured them of all possible efforts towards safely evacuating them back to home. According to the Chief Minister's office, about 200 students from the state are stranded in the besieged city of Kharkiv.

Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations have killed 34 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said. The Indian nationals in Kharkiv were asked to travel to other nearby Ukrainian cities such as Pesochin or to Bezlyudovka in Belgorod in Russia, according to an “urgent advisory” issued by the Indian embassy on Twitter.

Bommai spoke to Gagan Gowda, who hails from Bengaluru and other students from the state over the phone about issues faced by them, a CMO statement said. Explaining their situation, the students informed the CM that they have walked to a place about 30 km from Kharkiv, and were safe as of now.

Asking the students to be brave, Bommai said his government was in constant touch with the External Affairs Ministry and all efforts have been made to ensure that they get cooperation from them. He also assured them that he will make all efforts to bring them back home safely.

Earlier the Prime Minister had also spoken to the Russian President to help Indian students get a safe passage and evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict areas.

PM Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas.



(File pics) pic.twitter.com/IUPgj0Dung — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nodal Officer and Commissioner Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Manoj Rajan said, a total of 149 people from the state have returned so far from Ukraine, under "Operation Ganga".