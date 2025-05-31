Nepali domestic staff flee with valuables worth 1.8 crore from Bengaluru businessman's home: Report

In a high-profile burglary case, a Nepali couple employed as domestic staff at a Bengaluru businessman’s residence allegedly fled with valuables worth ₹1.8 crore, including a licensed firearm, Times of India reported. The couple had been working at the residence for just three months.

According to the report, the incident occurred at the home of S Ramesh Babu, a 55-year-old businessman and political party functionary, in Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar near HAL.

The theft came to light on May 28, a day after the family returned from a pilgrimage to Tirupati. The accused, identified by the names Raj and Deepa, had been entrusted with the house while the family was away. However, investigators suspect the duo may have used false identities, as no identification documents were collected during their hiring.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s long-waited Ejipura flyover gets official attention as BBMP chief pays visit)

The couple had been working at Babu’s residence for just three months but had already gained the family's trust. When the family left for Tirupati at around 5.30 am on May 27, they left Raj and Deepa in charge.

Though Babu had CCTV cameras installed and monitored footage remotely, he noted the system had gone offline the next morning. Initially suspecting a power outage, he didn’t raise an alarm.

It wasn’t until around 11.30 am on May 28 that the situation began to unravel. A family friend who dropped by the house noticed the main gate and front door were wide open, and the staff missing. She immediately informed Babu, who asked another friend to inspect the property. During a video call, Babu noticed broken locks on bedroom doors. The family rushed back and arrived by 4 pm, only to find their valuables gone, the report further added.

Among the stolen items were a diamond necklace, gold ornaments weighing nearly 2 kilograms, ₹10 lakh in cash, and a licensed pistol. Babu told the police that the haul included both inherited heirlooms and assets acquired through his career.

Initial investigation suggests that the couple was recommended by a former employee named Prem, who had worked with the family for over 18 months. Before leaving for his hometown, Prem introduced another man, Babu, as his replacement. Unable to handle the domestic responsibilities, Babu brought in Raj and Deepa, who soon became familiar faces in the household.

Planned conspiracy

Police now believe the theft was not an impulsive act but a planned conspiracy involving at least three other accomplices.

“A case has been registered under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft committed by a servant or clerk entrusted with their employer’s property,” said Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) according to the publication. A special team has been constituted to trace the suspects, and further investigations are underway.

(Also Read: 67 dead as record-breaking rainfall batters Karnataka, over 19 lakh at risk: Report)