NIA gets custody of 5 key accused in Praveen Nettar murder case
The National Investigating Agency (NIA) which is investigating the July 26 murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettar has obtained the custody of five key accused in the case for six days.
The NIA approached the special court on Thursday for custody of the accused till August 23 after the State police completed custodial investigations on August 16, officials said.
The accused taken into custody are Naufal (28), Sainul Abid (22), Mohammed Syed (32), Abdul Basheer (29) and Riyaz (27). Bellare police in Sullia had registered a case under prevention of unlawful activities act in connection with the murder.
The case was later transferred to NIA. Praveen Nettar was hacked to death on July 26 night when he was about to return home after closing his chicken stall at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
Over 300 licences issued as Delhi prepares to switch to old excise policy
The Delhi government's excise department has issued around 300 licences for opening retail and around 40 for wholesale liquor stores in the national capital and registered around 125 brands. From September 1, Delhi will switch to the old excise policy under which only the government-run retail liquor stores will operate. Officials said the Delhi government is working to ensure a smooth transition to the old regime.
Summoned twice, Bobby Kataria was a no-show. Uttarakhand cops get warrant issued
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Gurugram-based body builder Bobby Kataria after he failed to appear before the police despite two notices in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly drinking liquor in the middle of the road in Dehradun last month by blocking the traffic. RS Rawat, in charge at Cantt police station in Dehradun said a team of police officers will be sent to his address in Haryana to execute the arrest warrant.
FIR registered against Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College. Here's why
A police case has been registered against Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru for allegedly organising an event without seeking prior permission from the authorities. College management conducted an event on Independence Day and it caused inconvenience to the public, news agency PTI reported. PTI also reported that people bought tickets to the fest which were sold for Rs 100. The college management had also allegedly forced students to sell around 10,000 tickets for the fest.
Srijan case: CBI court issues arrests warrants against ex-Bhagalpur DM Ramaiah
The special court of CBI in Patna on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against nine people including former Bhagalpur DM and JD(U) leader KP Ramaiah in connection with the multi-crore Srijan fund transfer case. CBI found Ramaiah, who was posted as DM of Bhagalpur in 2011, allowed opening bank accounts in Srijan Mahila Vikash Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS) with the help of then deputy collector Vijay Kumar and depositing ₹3.5crore in two separate accounts.
On Janmashtami, Bommai visits iconic Balaji temple with BS Yediyurappa. See pics
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh on Friday with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. CM Bommai celebrated Janmashtami in Tirupati along with Yediurappa and other BJP leaders of Karnataka. Yediyurappa was recently included in BJP's central parliamentary board, ahead of assembly elections in 2023. The move is expected to instill confidence in the BJP cadre of Karnataka.
