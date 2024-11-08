Nikhil Kamath's Namma Bengaluru challenge for future of tech capital: What is it all about?

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath announced the ‘Namma Bengaluru Challenge—2024’ and called on all problem solvers in the city to take it up for the future of the tech capital. He also announced ₹50 lakh in grants for changemakers who can come up with ideas that can shape Bengaluru’s future in all aspects. Nikhil Kamath's Namma Bengaluru Challenge ideally encourages people in the city to come up with practical and innovative ideas that can be scaled further and potentially help to make life better in the city.(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

In an X post, Nikhil Kamath wrote, “Bangalore has given me everything I have. This city, with all its challenges, has a unique resilience. I trust that Bangaloreans, especially the ones brainstorming in cafés and late-night workspaces, can find solutions to anything. We need more changemakers to step up and shape Bengaluru’s future.”

What is Namma Bengaluru Challenge?

The Namma Bengaluru Challenge ideally encourages people in the city to come up with practical and innovative ideas that can be scaled further and potentially help to make life better in the city. The person pitching the idea must also be able to implement it and make it a reality. A total grant of ₹50 lakh is allotted for this challenge, and shortlisted ideas will get the grant to implement them.

How to apply?

People with impactful ideas must apply to take up the challenge through the official website: https://www.unboxingblr.com/namma-bengaluru-challenge . They must also provide detailed information about the project, the problem it addresses, and the proposed solution. A short introductory video under 5 minutes must be submitted explaining why the proposed solution matters for Bengaluru.

The process

The selection panel will shortlist the ideas, and candidates will be called for a virtual interview with the selection panel. The panel will further dig deeper into the proposed ideas with the candidates. The final candidates will receive the grants and be asked to kick off the mission to make Bengaluru a better place for residents.

Meanwhile, an event will be held at Bangalore International Centre on December 13 as part of BLR Hubba, UnboxingBLR’s city-wide festival. The selected candidates will get to present the ideas to an accomplished jury.