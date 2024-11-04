Nikhil Kamath's team shares tips for securing a spot on the WTF podcast: 'Not by paying...'

If you've ever dreamt of being a guest on Nikhil Kamath's renowned podcast, "WTF is," you might want to reconsider your approach. Rachna Bhutoria, a public relations executive for Zerodha boss and the podcast, recently shed light on the selection process in a candid LinkedIn post. Nikhil Kamath's podcast team shared guest selection tips(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

In her post, Bhutoria emphasised that financial offers to secure a spot on the podcast are ineffective. Instead, she encouraged potential guests to focus on the value of fresh perspectives when pitching their ideas. "After months of handling requests, I figured it was time for a little clarity. I get it—pitching tirelessly for clients who deserve a platform is hard. I've been there," she acknowledged.

The importance of research

Bhutoria’s insights reveal that doing a little homework can significantly enhance your chances of being noticed. She advised against asking about commercial rates or barter arrangements, stating, "A bit of research goes a long way."

The selection process for guests is straightforward. According to Bhutoria, the team first identifies a compelling topic, then seeks out guests who can provide intriguing insights related to that theme. "Our approach is simple: we pick a topic, then find the guests who'll bring the most interesting insights," she explained.

Emphasising fresh perspectives

Bhutoria highlighted the necessity for fresh perspectives and representation of untapped areas in potential guests. "If your client genuinely brings fresh perspectives or represents an untapped area, we’re open to it—just send the name of the company, spokesperson (less media-trained, the better) and sector," she suggested.

She likened the ideal pitch to an "elevator pitch on steroids," indicating that clarity and enthusiasm are crucial for making a memorable impression.

Engaging conversations on diverse topics

Nikhil Kamath's "WTF is" podcast has gained popularity for its casual yet intellectually stimulating conversations with friends and industry experts. Covering a broad range of subjects such as technology, social media, electric vehicles, renewable energy, gaming, philosophy, and psychology, the podcast continues to attract a diverse audience eager for fresh insights.