No proposal to allow early leave for Muslim government employees during Ramzan: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified on Friday that the state government has neither received nor discussed any proposal to allow Muslim government employees to leave work early during Ramzan. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

His statement came in response to a petition by Karnataka Congress vice-presidents Y Syed Ahmed and A R M Hussain, who had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to grant early leave for Muslim employees during the holy month.

"They may have submitted a letter, but there is no such proposal before the government. No discussions have taken place, either at the cabinet level or otherwise," Parameshwara stated, according to news agency PTI.

When asked about the BJP's criticism of a similar decision in Telangana as appeasement politics, he responded, "We are not concerned about Telangana."

In their letter, KPCC Vice Presidents Syed Ahmad and Hussain have made an official appeal through CM's political secretary and Legislative Council member, Nazir Ahmad, requesting a policy similar to that of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have already announced early leave for Muslim government employees.

Telangana has issued an official government order granting permission for Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourced workers, as well as employees of boards, corporations, and public sector units, to leave work at 4 pm during Ramzan.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has also approved an early work-time relaxation for Muslim employees during the holy month.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly opposed Telangana’s move, accusing the state government of indulging in appeasement politics. BJP leaders have criticized the order, arguing that such religious exemptions set a concerning precedent.

