'No restrictions on inter-state travel': Karnataka govt clarifies after Vijayan's letter

The Yediyurappa government on Tuesday clarified that it has not imposed any restrictions on travel between Karnataka and Kerala, but has mandated RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from the neighbouring state of Kerala. Health Minister K Sudhakar said, “Karnataka has not prohibited inter-state travel b/w Karnataka & Kerala. As a precautionary measure, guidelines have been issued that travellers entering Karnataka from Kerala must mandatorily possess a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.”

Earlier in the day, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to look into the restrictions imposed by Karnataka on passengers arriving from his state. "Imposing restrictions on inter-state movement of people by states is contrary to instructions of Government of India, which are at present holding the field," Vijayan said in the letter.

Vijayan also highlighted the hardships faced by students and patients going to Karnataka for medical purposes. He added that the trucks carrying essential commodities at the inter-state borders were also being stopped.

Read more: Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction

The Kerala chief minister requested the Prime Minister’s attention to the decision taken by the Karnataka government so that the people of Kerala do not face such problems.

According to Karnataka government order, the passengers from Kerala will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before commencement of the journey, at the time of entry into the state. Additionally, the Karnataka government sealed many roads, including national highways on the borders between Karnataka and Kerala. Health and police personnel were also put on duty at the four borders of Talapady in Mangalore taluk, Saradka in Bantwal, Nettanige-Mudnuru in Puttur taluk, and Jalsoor in Sullia, to verify test certificates.

The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala as the latter has been reporting increasing cases of coronavirus for the past few weeks. Kerala recorded 2,212 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 4,070 cases on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON