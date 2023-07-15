'No such rule exists,' Karnataka transport department on bus conductor's skull cap incident

After a viral video of a woman questioning a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor about his skull cap, the transport department said that there is no rule, pertaining to religious identifiers of employees at work. The department also clarified that they are not going to take action on the woman who asked the BMTC conductor to remove the skull cap, reported The News Minute. The code of conduct for bus drivers was set by the department very long ago in Karnataka.

According to the report, the code of conduct for bus drivers was set by the department very long ago. “The transport department's code of conduct for employees was reviewed long ago and no changes were made in recent times. However, there is no such rule which prevents employees from coming to work with religious identifiers. The rule doesn’t also advocate the practice,” a public relations officer of the transport department was quoted as saying.

It is also reported that the conductor who was policed by a woman was not coming to work for a few days.

In a video that went viral, an unidentified woman was heard asking the conductor if his skull cap is a part of his government uniform. To this, the man said that he has been wearing it for several years and that one can wear it if they wish to do so.

“You can follow your religion in the comfort of your home, but is this cap a part of your uniform? You should not wear it if it is not,” the woman said and made him remove the skull cap.

