No suspicion on political vendetta: Yediyurappa on sexual assault charges

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa has vehemently denied any involvement of a political conspiracy surrounding the first information report (FIR) registered against him. Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa addresses the media in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

Yediyurappa was booked on the charges of allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl at his residence.

Speaking to the media, the veteran leader said: “I don’t believe this is politically motivated. A woman has come forward with a complaint, and we will address it through legal channels.”

The Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru have initiated proceedings under Section 8 (commit sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso Act) and Section 354 (a) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, law enforcement officials are not pursuing an immediate arrest of the former chief minister. A senior officer from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) mentioned that further actions would be taken post a thorough investigation of the case.

The case was transferred to CID on Thursday evening.

State minister for home affairs G Parameshwara assured the public that there is no underlying political agenda influencing the case. “Yediyurappa is a seasoned politician, and this development is not politically driven. Last night, a woman filed a police complaint, and the authorities duly registered the case. The investigation is being conducted in accordance with the law,” he said.

The minister further stated that if deemed necessary, measures would be taken to ensure the safety of the victim. “Until the investigation is done, more details can’t be divulged. This is a matter concerning a former chief minister. This is a sensitive issue. The decision to take him into custody will be made depending on the investigation. The matter has been discussed with the CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar,” Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the complainant in this case has a history of filing numerous cases unrelated to BS Yediyurappa. The complainant’s office also released a comprehensive list detailing 53 cases filed over various matters, indicating a pattern of registering complaints.

In 2015, she filed a sexual assault complaint on behalf of her daughter against a relative of her husband. Furthermore, the complainant has registered multiple complaints, including assault, threats, and cheating, against 53 individuals, including her business partner.