One suspect in Bengaluru jewellery store heist dies of bullet injury, Three others arrested: Report

The Bengaluru police department on Tuesday said three men have been arrested in connection with the recent jewellery store heist in Bengaluru, while one other suspect succumbed to injuries from a gunshot wound. Cops from Bengaluru coordinated with their Gwalior counterparts to nab the suspects as soon as they deboarded from the Karnataka Express train, traveling to Bhopal and Gwalior from Bengaluru. (HT File Photo)

The attempted theft happened last Thursday when two bike-borne assailants barged into a jewellery store in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli area in broad daylight and tried to loot the shop. When the jewellery shop owner and his staffer resisted, the suspects opened fire, injuring both.

The accused have been identified as Khana Sharma, Ashu Sharma, Pradeep Sharma and Suraj. It has also been revealed that a fifth suspect, Vikas Pandit, is still at large, according to a Deccan Herald report. The accused are alleged to be part of a notorious gang from Madhya Pradesh.

Cops from Bengaluru coordinated with their Gwalior counterparts to nab the suspects as soon as they deboarded from the Karnataka Express train, traveling to Bhopal and Gwalior from Bengaluru, on Saturday. One of the accused, Suraj, took a bullet to the neck during the arrest, allegedly inflicted by his partner Ashu Pandit in haste. The four were detained by cops, and three of them, excluding Suraj, were brought back to the Karnataka capital for questioning.

The injured suspect was hospitalised in Gwalior for his bullet wound, but succumbed on Sunday, a senior police officer told the publication.

Police recovered four country-made pistols, 12 live rounds, two mobile phones and two motorcycles from the accused, the report added. Meanwhile, the jeweller and his staffer are also being treated for their bullet injuries in Bengaluru.