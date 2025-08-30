Over 73,000 Ganesha idols immersed in Bengaluru on Thursday; South zone tops the list again: Report

The Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations continued across Bengaluru on Thursday with a significant number of idol immersions taking place. According to data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), a total of 73,959 idols were immersed in various parts of the city. Bengaluru's Ganesha Chaturthi festivities featured 73,959 idol immersions on Thursday, following 79,039 on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

This follows Wednesday’s large-scale celebrations, during which 79,039 immersions were recorded. Once again, South Bengaluru emerged as the zone with the highest number of immersions, reporting 44,521 on Thursday alone, The Hindu reported.

Trailing behind were the West Zone with 10,568 immersions, East Zone with 9,306, followed by Mahadevapura (2,737), Bommanahalli (2,347), Yelahanka (2,199), RR Nagar (2,113) and Dasarahalli (168), which saw the least activity.

Of the total idols immersed on Thursday, 61,006 were taken to lakes and temple tanks (kalyanis), while 12,953 were handled through mobile immersion tankers. The BBMP had made arrangements for idol immersion at 41 designated water bodies across the city and had deployed 489 mobile tankers to make the process more accessible and efficient.

On the main day of the festival, Wednesday evening, the city witnessed its largest wave of immersions, with approximately 2.19 lakh Ganesha idols immersed across Bengaluru.

Officials noted that the immersion process was carried out peacefully, with the support of civic workers, police personnel and volunteers, helping ensure that the festivities remained safe and environmentally conscious.