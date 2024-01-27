Panchayat president injured during R-Day celebratory firing in Karnataka

The president of Hirerugi gram panchayat in Indi town of Vijayapur received bullet injuries after a Kannada activist fired into the air during the Republic Day celebrations on Friday morning, but the bullet accidentally hit her, said police. The incident took place when a Kannada activist fired into the air from his revolver during the Republic Day celebration in the village. (Representational Use)

“Soon after the gram panchayat president Shobha Hosamani hoisted the national flag, she fell to the ground as a bullet hit her thigh. She was rushed to the government hospital at Indi. Meanwhile, the activist Mallikarjun Ginni tried to escape but was caught within a few minutes,” said superintendent of police (SP) of Vijayapur, Rishikesh Sonawani.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Police said, Hosamani is out of danger.

“The bullet brushed past the thigh so she was not seriously injured. Doctors said, she will be discharged on Sunday and will completely recover within two weeks,” Indi police inspector Somesh Jaggi told HT.

The officer said, Ginni has not criminal records and has a licence to possess the revolver for his protection.

“We have taken him into custody and questioning him on why he carried a loaded revolver to the event. Licence holders of firearms can only carry empty weapons,” added Jaggi.

Though no one has filed a complaint against the activist, the police said they will book him under IPC Section 337 (injuring seriously with weapons) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Terming the incident as a proof of police negligence, Vijayapur district BJP president Shivarudra Bagalkot said, “Only one police constable was deployed for the flag hoisting program. As he was not instructed by the senior police officers, he did not conduct a checking on those entering the program. The situation would have turned beyond imagination if the accused fired at the gathering.”

He demanded that a high-level inquiry committee be set up into the incident.