Partial response to Ashok’s walkout call cause embarrassment to BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday called a meeting of its legislators on Wednesday, following the leaders skipping a walkout called by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and the allegations of discord within the party, leaders familiar with the matter said. LoP in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka on Thursday had staged a walkout from the House. (PTI)

On Thursday, LoP R Ashoka staged a walkout from the House, accusing the ruling Congress government of trying to protect the accused involved in the attack on BJP SC Morcha member Prithvi Singh by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and his associates. However, a section of BJP MLAs wanted to protest inside the assembly. In addition to this, the BJP brought up the arrest of BJP councillor Abhijit Jawalkar.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Before the partial walkout by the opposition, state minister for home affairs G Parameshwara stated that investigations were underway, and the government would take action in both cases without any bias or prejudice.

MLAs who walked out of the House included C N Ashwath Narayan, S Suresh Kumar, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal among others.

Meanwhile, Belgaum BJP Dakshin MLA Abhay Patil defied Ashoka’s decision and protested inside the House, demanding the suspension of police officers who arrested BJP councillor Abhijit Jawalkar. “If we don’t stand by our workers and fight for their protection, who else will? With what face can we face them with elections around the corner?” he said.

After the walkout, MLAs Vijayendra, Ashoka, Sunil Kumar, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Araga Jnanendra, and Ashwath Narayan gathered in a room to resolve their differences.

According to a leader familiar with the matter, Ashoka clarified to Vijayendra that the decision was taken to allow the House to continue discussions on drought. Despite this, Sunil Kumar objected, asserting that the appropriate time for agitation had arrived, underscoring that both incidents of assault on BJP workers had taken place in Belagavi.

Responding to media reports about confusion within the BJP, Ashoka said there was a lack of coordination in communicating the decision to party legislators on back benches and expressed the intention to rectify it.

I would like to clarify that — when we were deciding on whether to stage a protest or walk out of the House yesterday, our party leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that if we stage a protest, the debate on drought and (issues facing) north Karnataka will get hampered, and suggested that we stage a walkout,” Ashoka told reporters on Friday.

He discussed Yatnal’s suggestion with other senior BJP legislators seated on the front row in the House — C N Ashwath Narayan, C C Patil, Araga Jnanendra, Suresh Kumar and also Vijayendra — and accordingly staged a walkout, as ruling Congress had been accusing BJP of not allowing debate on north Karnataka by holding protests and causing disruptions.

“The decision to stage a walkout instead of protest inside the House, was taken with a good intention of allowing debate on drought and north Karnataka issues in the Assembly, but there was lack of coordination in communicating the same to party legislators seated on back benches. We will rectify it in the days to come,” Ashoka added.

Asked if there is lack of coordination in BJP since the beginning of the session, he said, “we have been successfully confronting the government every day...if anyone has any issues, we will talk to them personally”.

Ashoka said, on Monday and Tuesday the BJP will raise issues such as female foeticide, the Cabinet withdrawing consent given to CBI to investigate a disproportionate assets case against deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s alleged comments “disrespecting” the position of the Speaker.

In response to questions about party unity, Yatnal said that all MLAs should listen to the leader of the opposition and predicted that unity within the party would occur gradually.

“MLAs from the party should listen to the leader of the opposition. Once he has been made LoP, all must listen to him,” said Yatnak. When asked if there was any division in the party, he said. “Unity in the party is happening in phases. It will happen soon.”