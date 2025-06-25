Party turns tragic: Woman slips from 13th floor, dies in open shaft fall in Bengaluru

A 21-year-old woman from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, lost her life Saturday evening after slipping off the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Rayasandra, reported Deccan Herald. The victim, identified as Nandini, had gone to the site with two male friends and another female companion to drink and party. Bengaluru Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the circumstances, (HT_PRINT)

According to the report, the trio of friends reached the 13th floor of the yet-to-be-completed structure at around 8 PM. The building, which has remained unoccupied due to a decade-long ownership dispute, lacks basic safety measures—most notably, a secure cover over its elevator shaft.

While socialising near the edge, Nandini reportedly lost her footing and plunged into the open shaft. She was pronounced dead at the scene; witnesses say she suffered fatal injuries on impact with the ground floor.

On hearing the commotion, the female friend immediately dialled 112, prompting a rapid response from a Hoysala police patrol. Meanwhile, the two male friends, fearing possible arrest, fled the scene before officers arrived. The injured woman’s companion remained at the site and provided statements to arriving personnel before the team alerted the Parappana Agrahara police station.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the circumstances that allowed access to such a hazardous, unsecured location. Authorities are also looking into whether local civic agencies had been alerted to the building’s unsafe condition, and have urged residents to report similar risks to prevent further tragedies.