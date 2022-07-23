Penalty on officers who fail to prevent building violations: BBMP to K'taka HC

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has included a penalty clause on its officers, who fail in their duties to implement the building by-laws, in its latest circulars.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court by the civic agency's Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath (IAS) on Friday, the details of the two new circulars dated July 6 and July 21 have been mentioned.

In an order last month, the High Court had directed the BBMP to come up with measures to hold its officers accountable for building violations and not put the entire onus on building owners.

A single judge bench of R Nataraj is hearing a petition by eight flat owners of 'Sushobhit Residency' in Basaveshwarnagar here. The violations they had pointed out included the parking area used for shops and additional flats built on the terrace.

Apart from BBMP, the builders and their representatives are respondents in the petition filed in 2016. The Commissioner in his affidavit has said that the two circulars were prepared after discussing with the Additional Director of Town Planning and Zonal Commissioners and the Engineer-in-Chief.

"If the in-charge officers failed in their duties in implementing the building by-laws, as per Section 252 of the BBMP Rules 2020, penalty clause also included in the aforesaid circulars," the affidavit states.

It also says that "I am strictly implementing the building by-laws 2003 and initiate proceedings in accordance with law against the erring officials in case if they committed any mistakes."