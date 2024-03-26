‘People will slap Congress leaders through voting’: Bommai hits back at Shivaraj Tangadagi's remark

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday clapped back at state minister Shivaraj Tangadagi's controversial statement on “pro-Modi” slogans and said the people of the state will “slap” Congress leaders through voting. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(PTI)

Tangadagi on Monday stoked a major controversy by saying that youths and students chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans should be slapped. The statement garnered sharp reactions from the opposition party, to which the former CM said, “Wait for some time, people will slap the Congress party through voting.”

"Two crore jobs PM Modi promised. Did he give it? They should be ashamed. Those youth supporters of his who chant 'Modi Modi', can slap them. They have run everything based on lies for the past 10 years," Tangadagi had said at a party meeting earlier this month.

Bommai also attacked the grand old party about the NDRF funds, saying, “The state's economic condition has become horrible, due to which it moved the Supreme Court. It was nothing but a political stunt. Instead of complaining about the non-receipt of funds from the central government, the Congress leaders must furnish details of the NDRF funds received during the UPA and NDA governments.”

"The situation in Karnataka has been conducive for the BJP due to the Modi wave across the nation. Dissidence was being resolved (within the party) and the sitting Koppal MP, Karadi Sanganna, was now satisfied," He said.

"The tour program of the national leaders would be finalised within two or three days. They would campaign in Dharwad and Gadag-Haveri constituencies. Former CM Yediyurappa and State BJP President BY Vijayendra would campaign in Haveri Lok Sabha constituency"," He added.

“The BJP has become further strong with the re-entry of Gali Janardhan Reddy, who can influence (voters) in three to four districts,” He further stated.

