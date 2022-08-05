Police ban male pillion riders in M’luru, later withdraw order
Police on Thursday passed an order imposing a ban on male pillion riders aged between 18 to 60 years from 6 am to 6 pm for a week in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada district, however, within three hours the same was revoked.
The order was issued by additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Alok Kumar, which he said was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the district following the three murders. The order was released even as curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC is in effect in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks till midnight on August 6.
“We have decided that young men riding pillion on two-wheelers won’t be permitted for a week after the nighttime curfew is revoked. A directive will be issued stating no one except women, elderly and children (below 18 years) are allowed to pillion ride in two-wheelers,” ADGP Alok Kumar said while the order was issued.
“We have put the suspects in the Fazil murder case into custody. We will file the charge sheet after the investigation is completed. I will go to Bellare as well to see how the situation has developed,” he added.
However, after the order was withdrawn, an official communication from the district police said that “keeping people’s convenience in mind, this order has been withdrawn.”
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada by deputy commissioner KV Rajendra had stated that all business establishments except essential services should shut down by 6 pm to prevent any untoward incidents following the serial murders in the district.
However, following opposition, this order was also changed with the district commissioner extending the closing time of business establishments from 6 pm to 9 pm from August 5 onwards for the next three days.
Three murders — Masood, BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil — were reported in Dakshina Kannada in July.
Azam Khan in hospital after difficulty in breathing; stable
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night after he faced difficulty in breathing. According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital Lucknow due to pneumonia and difficulty in breathing. On Thursday, after necessary investigations, he has been kept under supervision of the critical care team.
Man arrested with 12 pistols in Delhi-Faridabad border
New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi Police on Thursday said they had busted an interstate syndicate involved in sale and supply of illegal firearms after arresting a 24-year-old member of the gang with 12 pistols and as many cartridges. Subsequently Dhruv developed his own network of sellers, suppliers and receivers that formed an interstate syndicate.
Delhi: International immigration racket busted, six held
New Delhi: The IGI Airport unit of Delhi police on Thursday arrested six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals, who had illegally entered India and had fraudulently obtained Indian passports through some agents in Gujarat. The other agent Jha was working as biometric operator in a Aadhar card centre in Valsaad,”Tanu Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport)e said.
Bathinda town planner moves bail plea in Ludhiana brawl case
Following the bail application filed by municipal town planner of Bathinda SS Bindra, the court has issued notice to police, asking them to produce details of the case before it. The next hearing of the case is on Friday. Videos of the brawl have also been widely circulated on social networking sites.
Delhi to soon make Electric Vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon make electric vehicle retro fitment services completely faceless, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. With this, Delhi will become the first city in the country to provide the service online for its citizens, Gahlot added. In June 2022, the Delhi government had issued an order to allow petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric vehicles through retrofitment.
