Police ban male pillion riders in M’luru, later withdraw order

Police on Thursday passed an order imposing a ban on male pillion riders aged between 18 to 60 years from 6 am to 6 pm for a week in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada district, however, within three hours the same was revoked.

The order was issued by additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Alok Kumar, which he said was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the district following the three murders. The order was released even as curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC is in effect in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks till midnight on August 6.

“We have decided that young men riding pillion on two-wheelers won’t be permitted for a week after the nighttime curfew is revoked. A directive will be issued stating no one except women, elderly and children (below 18 years) are allowed to pillion ride in two-wheelers,” ADGP Alok Kumar said while the order was issued.

“We have put the suspects in the Fazil murder case into custody. We will file the charge sheet after the investigation is completed. I will go to Bellare as well to see how the situation has developed,” he added.

However, after the order was withdrawn, an official communication from the district police said that “keeping people’s convenience in mind, this order has been withdrawn.”

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada by deputy commissioner KV Rajendra had stated that all business establishments except essential services should shut down by 6 pm to prevent any untoward incidents following the serial murders in the district.

However, following opposition, this order was also changed with the district commissioner extending the closing time of business establishments from 6 pm to 9 pm from August 5 onwards for the next three days.

Three murders — Masood, BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil — were reported in Dakshina Kannada in July.