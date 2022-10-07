Power cuts in Bengaluru on Saturday, Sunday; check affected areas

According to data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) website, Bengaluru city is set to see some power outages this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, i.e. October 8 and 9.

Works to be undertaken by the electricity board include charging of 11 kilovolts (KV) overhead to underground cable works, feeder maintenance works, jungle cutting, providing additional power transformers, quarterly maintenance work and examining the condition of existing equipment, among others.

The BESCOM schedules multiple repair and maintenance works every month, including bigger projects such as shifting of all overhead cables underground, which has been delayed due to rain in the city. The electricity board cuts power supply in some areas of Bengaluru frequently in a bid to finish these long overdue projects.

BESCOM will be working across a couple divisions this weekend as more works are scheduled during this time when most employees sign off from work and the load on the grid will be lighter. Most of the outages might occur between 10 am and 4 pm.

October 8, Saturday

BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division .

Areas affected are - Billekempanahalli, Maruthinagara, Beemenahalli, Ningaianadoddi, Rangegowdanadoddi, Lakshmisagara.

October 9, Sunday

BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division .

KIADB 1st phase industrial area will be affected.