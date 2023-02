Power cuts in Bengaluru today and tomorrow; Full area list here

Many areas in Bengaluru might face power cuts on today and tomorrow, i.e., Saturday and Sunday as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) will be carrying out several maintenance works, data uploaded onto the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website indicated.

These works majorly include periodical maintenance projects for the fourth quarter, replacement of existing transformers, among others. Most of these will be carried out between 10 am and 4 pm, resulting in around six-hour power outages. However, some works may take longer until 5 pm.

The BESCOM schedules maintenance and repair projects frequently in the Karnataka capital, along with other works such as gap linking, tree trimming, maintenance of conductors, pipe laying, and Jalasiri water supply work. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

February 18, Saturday: Basavapatna and surrounding areas.

February 19, Sunday:

Arehalli, Ittamadu, AGS Layout, Chikallasandra, TG Layout, Bhuvaneshwarinagar and areas surrounding the sub-station, 11 kilovolt (KV) feeders in Senapathy White Layout Factory, Ramanagara (Yarabnagara Town), Manjunath Nagar, Thimmiah Road, Bhovi Colony, Mahaganapati Nagar, Pushpanjali Apartment, Shivanahalli Park, Adarsha Nagar, Adarsha Layout, Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, 3rd stage 1st Block, B-Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, H.V.K. Layout, Kirloskar Colony, Karnataka Layout, Kamala Nagar, V.J.S.S. Layout, Ward Office surrounding, Gruhalakshmi Layout 1st Stage, Nagapura, Mahalakshmi Puram, Mhodi Hospital Road, Punjab National Bank, Hamsaleka Home surroundings, Shankara matha, Pipe Line road, J.C. Nagar, Kurabaralli, Rajaji Nagar 2nd Block, E.S.I. Hospital, Kamala Nagar Main road, Gruhalakshmi Layout 2nd Stage, Bovi Palya, Gelayara Balaga, Mico Layout, G.D. Naidu Halli, West of chord road, Mahalakshmi Layout, ESCON opposite SIT road, B.N.E.S. College, BELL Apartment, Sandal Soap Factory, Yeshvanthpura industrial area, Toyota Show room, Esteem Classic Apartment and Lumos Apartment.