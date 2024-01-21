Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, Leader of Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka said that he will write a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking for a declaration of holiday on Monday so that all "Kannadigas" can celebrate the auspicious event. Pran Pratishtha: R Ashoka urges CM Siddaramaiah to declare holiday on Jan 22

Also Read - HD Kumaraswamy likely to contest from Mandya seat in Lok Sabha elections

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Today, I will write a letter to the CM demanding leave for seven crore Kannadigas to celebrate Rama," said Ashoka while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"Seven crore Kannadigas are demanding leave. All Kannada organisations are demanding leave," he emphasised.

Noting that the Aam Aadmi Party government has declared a public holiday on Monday, Ashoka said, "Even AAP has announced a leave in Delhi, so why has Siddaramaiah not announced leave yet?"

On the arrest of a Karsevak from Karnataka's Hubballi district, the LoP said, "Everywhere in Karnataka, the police are threatening the 'karsevaks', the Ram Bhakts."

Offices of the Delhi government will remain closed for half a day on Monday due to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the half-day closing of all Delhi Government offices, urban local bodies, autonomous bodies, undertakings and boards on January 22 on account of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, the LG office said.

The Gujarat government has announced a half-day in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Bhubaneshwar, Delhi and the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi are some of the premier medical institutions in the country that have announced a half-day closure of their offices and institutions on Monday.

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across the country on Monday. The central government has announced half-day closing till 2:30 pm on Monday of its offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments. (ANI)