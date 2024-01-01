'Pratap Simha is politicizing his brother's arrest': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Following Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha's jibe at Karnataka CM Siddaramiah for allegedly "targeting his family to save his son" after his brother Vikram Simha was arrested by forest department officials from Bengaluru over the allegation of cutting trees in the forest area of Hassan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday claimed that the BJP MP is doing "politics". 'Pratap Simha is politicizing his brother's arrest': Karnataka Dy CM

"We don't want to target anyone, I have just enquired that if he took the permission to cut trees it is okay, no issues, but if he did not seek the permission, it is illegal. MP Pratap Simha is doing politics. Had he gotten the permission, no one would have stopped him," Shivakumar told reporters in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"I have cross-checked on this issue, and officials have done their work. We don't want to interfere in this issue. The officious has said he cut so many trees without any licence..." he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha took a jibe at Karnataka CM Siddaramiah on Sunday for 'targeting his family to save his own son' after his brother Vikram Simha was arrested by forest department officials from Bengaluru over the allegation of cutting trees in the forest area of Hassan.

"I would like to garland and appreciate Siddaramiah Sir for two reasons. For his son's future and for his political career, he can go to any extent. He can do anything to clear others for his son's Lok Sabha seat from Mysore- Kodagu," Pratap Simha said.

Siddaramiah's son, Yathindra is an MLA from Varuna.

Simha claimed that to safeguard his son, Siddaramiah is ready to "destroy" the former's family.

"Everyone must learn from Siddaramaih; everyone does not get such a father. I appreciate you for that reason. Just to safeguard your son, you're ready to destroy the Pratap Simha family," he said.

Karnataka forest department officials on Saturday arrested Vikram Simha, brother of BJP MP Pratap Simha, in connection with an alleged tree felling case.

Meanwhile, Pratap Simha claimed that Siddaramaiah got his brother arrested to clear the road ahead for his son's political career in Mysore.

"I know you're not contesting from Mysore. You're doing all this for your son. You arrested my brother. My family is also targeted. You haven't produced him before the court when you have evidence, sir. My brother has been arrested now. Last time, two criminal cases were filed against me...," he claimed. (ANI)