'Siddaramaiah's political vendetta': BJP MP Pratap Simha on his brother's arrest

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha alleged that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is targeting his family members ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Simha's brother Vikram Simha was arrested on Saturday for allegedly felling trees in Hassan and the MP said that the arrest is a political conspiracy against his family. 'Siddaramiah's political vendetta': BJP MP Pratap Simha on his brother's arrest

Speaking to reporters, MP Pratap Simha said, “It is evident that CM Siddaramaiah wants his son to contest from Mysuru Lok Sabha seat and that is why he is behind my family. Siddaramaiah is a mastermind in doing vendetta politics. To promote his son, he is trying to defame me and my family. My brother's name was not there in the FIR earlier. He wasn't even absconding. Yet, he was arrested.”

Simha also asked Siddaramaiah to arrest his mother and sister as well. “Ever since Siddaramaiah’s son vacated the Varuna assembly seat for him, he wanted his son to run for Lok Sabha elections. It looks like he is ready to go any extent for the future of his son. Why don’t you arrest my mother and sister as well? Try hard because the people of Mysuru and Kodagu are with me and such cheap politics cannot make me give up on them,” Pratap Simha added.

As per the officials, Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in a forest area in Karnataka's Hassan district.

Meanwhile, Pratap Simha has been alleging that it is a conspiracy against his family and questioned how an arrest can be made without his brother’s name on FIR. Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre too said that Vikram Simha is involved in the crime and action will be taken according to the law.