Praveen Nettaru murder case: 7 accused arrested, 3 still absconding
Mangaluru Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested seven accused in the murder case of the BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru while three more main accused are still absconding.
Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mangaluru said that police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) will issue warrants for three accused who are absconding.
"We have already arrested 7 accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case. Three more main accused are yet to be arrested," said Kumar.
On Wednesday, police held a review meeting at Bellare with officers of the different districts along with NIA.
"We will take action against those who are directly or indirectly involved. NIA is also with us. We (Karnataka police and NIA) will discuss those who are absconded. And will issue a warrant to them through court, seizure of their property and other things," Kumar had said before the meeting.
He said that police are aware of the three main accused including their family, address and other details but somebody has harboured them.
Kumar also said that they are also collecting the evidence to ensure whether PFI is involved or not in this case.
"We will ensure whether PFI is involved or not in this case. We can't say directly without any evidence. We are collecting the evidence. But someone has a suspected link with PFI. Still, we are collecting evidence on it. After that only we can say clearly," he added.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while making a statement on the incident said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected.
Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada in the late evening on July 19.
When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home. Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.
-
UP constable who cried over poor food quality, makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. Firozabad superintendent of police (rural) Akhilesh Narain denied claims that Kumar was taken to Agra.
-
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
-
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
