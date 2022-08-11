Praveen Nettaru murder case: 7 accused arrested, 3 still absconding

Mangaluru Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested seven accused in the murder case of the BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru while three more main accused are still absconding.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mangaluru said that police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) will issue warrants for three accused who are absconding.

"We have already arrested 7 accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case. Three more main accused are yet to be arrested," said Kumar.

On Wednesday, police held a review meeting at Bellare with officers of the different districts along with NIA.

"We will take action against those who are directly or indirectly involved. NIA is also with us. We (Karnataka police and NIA) will discuss those who are absconded. And will issue a warrant to them through court, seizure of their property and other things," Kumar had said before the meeting.

He said that police are aware of the three main accused including their family, address and other details but somebody has harboured them.

Kumar also said that they are also collecting the evidence to ensure whether PFI is involved or not in this case.

"We will ensure whether PFI is involved or not in this case. We can't say directly without any evidence. We are collecting the evidence. But someone has a suspected link with PFI. Still, we are collecting evidence on it. After that only we can say clearly," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while making a statement on the incident said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected.

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada in the late evening on July 19.

When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home. Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.