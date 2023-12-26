close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Precautionary measures across Karnataka for peaceful new year: Home Minister

PTI |
Dec 26, 2023 04:02 PM IST

Precautionary measures are being taken not only in the state capital Bengaluru, but also in tier-two cities like Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi and across the state, he said, adding that an advisory will be issued regarding this by the police.

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)
"Regarding the measures to be taken for the new year and related celebrations, I have already discussed with officials of the concerned departments like police, health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), power and excise regarding the measures to be taken by respective departments," Parameshwara said.

"Precautions should be taken, especially in places in Bengaluru like M G Road and Brigade Road where people gather in large numbers for celebrations. We have made an advisory to this effect, which the city police commissioner will share," he said.

