President Murmu arrives in Bengaluru, received by Karnataka Governor and CM Siddaramaiah

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 26, 2023 10:22 PM IST

President Murmu addressed the inauguration of Foundation Week of Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bengaluru today. Upon her arrival, she was received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other eminent dignitaries, including State Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan, Bangalore City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, Bangalore City District Collector K.A. Dayananda and other distinguished officials.

The President is on a two-day visit to the state of Karnataka.

Murmu arrived in Bengaluru to mark the commencement of the Foundation Week, a significant event celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.

Later, President Murmu addressed the inauguration of Foundation Week of Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

She will also interact with the women entrepreneurs and officials of NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) at IIM Bangalore.

On October 27, the President will grace the 8th convocation of Indian Maritime University at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

