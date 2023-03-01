Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Priority for tourism through development of Banavasi: Karnataka CM Bommai

Priority for tourism through development of Banavasi: Karnataka CM Bommai

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 01, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that by taking up the overall development of the historic Banavasi, yatra and historic tourism will be given importance.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that by taking up the overall development of the historic Banavasi, yatra and historic tourism will be given importance.

Priority for tourism through development of Banavasi: Karnataka CM Bommai(ANI)
Priority for tourism through development of Banavasi: Karnataka CM Bommai(ANI)

Speaking after inaugurating 'Kadambotsava-2023' in Banavasi, the first capital of the Kannada Kingdom here on Tuesday, he said, "lots of development works have taken place in Mundgod and Banavasi areas. The infrastructure projects have been taken up in the State in the last three and a half years. To deal with drinking water scarcity, 62 tanks are filled from the Banavasi Lift Irrigation scheme."

He also said that the funds have been earmarked in the budget for a scheme to introduce the great dynasties which ruled the state like Kadamba, Chalukya, Hoysala, and Rashtrakoota.

"Funds will be provided to create a special corridor encompassing all the historic ancient temples of those periods. A special focus has been given to the development of Annigeri, the birthplace of Adi Kavi Pampa," Bommai said.

The CM said the history of Karnataka is incomplete with the Kadambas as they rebelled against the rule of outsiders and King Mayura Varma established the Kadamba kingdom and made Banavasi the capital.

"This place is known as the first capital of Kannada Naadu. The Kannada poet, Pampa wrote the foreword for the Kannada literature in Banavasi. There is Sri Mutt of Allama Prabhu and his ideas guide them. The Madhukeshwara Temple speaks of the architectural marvel and the sculpture," he added.

Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, Ministers Shivaram Hebbar, Govind Karjol, Kota Srinivasa Pujari, and MLA Roopali Nayak, and others were also present. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out