Probe against school over Bible classes rule in Bengaluru
The Karnataka government has begun a probe into the allegation that the bible has been made mandatory in Bengaluru’s Clarence High School, deputy commissioner J Manjunath said on Tuesday.
Manjunath said that the probe was ordered following the directions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), who wrote a letter on Monday seeking a probe against Clarence High School for allegedly imposing Christian religious views on children.
The NCPCR had asked the officials to submit the report of the enquiry to the child rights commission within seven days.
The Christian school has come under fire after a right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi launched a campaign against it for directing the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons.
According to the details shared on Monday by Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda, the school forced the parents to sign a declaration, in which they had to accept that their child would attend Bible classes.
The ‘Declaration by Parents,’ read, “You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.”
Gowda said that the policies of the school said only those parents and children who have no objection to the guidelines can apply for admission.
According to NCPCR’s letter dated April 25, the high school not only made Bible study mandatory for students but also allegedly directed them to participate in Christian morning prayers and other religious activities.
“It is observed that there is prima facie contravention of Articles 25 and 28(3) of the Constitution along with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” the letter said.
While Article 25 refers to the freedom of conscience, Article 28(3) states that no person attending any state recognised educational institution can be directed to take part in any religious activities without the consent of a parent or a legal guardian.
Following the incident, Pulakeshinagar police on Monday deployed police personnel at the school, anticipating protest. The school didn’t release a statement on Tuesday.
On Monday, speaking to the media, Clarence High School principal Jerry George Mathew said they would abide by the laws. “On the behalf of the trust and the board of management of Clarence High School, we want to tell you that we are aware that some people in society are upset with one of the policies of our school,” he said in an official statement.
“We have consulted with our advocates in this matter and will follow their advice in keeping with the law of the land. It is our affirmation that we will not break the laws. We are here for 100 years, and we will continue to be a society building school,” read the statement.
Reacting to the controversy, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said: “No institution can teach religious textbooks. As you know, Bible is a religious book of Christianity. Such things cannot be taught in our institutions. Whether it is a minority institution or other institutions, no religious practices are allowed.”
Gurugram reports over 400 cases in single day after February
The district on Tuesday reported 409 new cases of Covid-19, the health bulletin said, taking the tally of active cases to 1,380. Gurugram had last reported over 400 daily cases on February 10 with 413 cases recorded on the day. Gurugram on Tuesday reported a positivity rate of 10.47% with 3,906 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. One person who was hospitalised also recovered in the district on Tuesday.
Karnataka health minister warns of fourth Covid wave by June
The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to hit the state by the end of June and is expected to continue till even October, raising fears of a resurgence of the virus and the restrictions that accompanies a spike in cases.
For foolproof security, SGPC resolves to install scanners at Golden Temple entrances
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday resolved to install scanners at the entrances of Golden Temple, in view of some untoward incidents that took place on the premises in the recent past. An unknown person had made a sacrilege bid at the sanctum sanctorum in December last year. New serais for pilgrims sGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting said due to the huge influx of Sangat (pilgrims) at the shrine, there is a need for new serais (inns).
Top cop releases video to counter Rana claims
Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday tweeted a 12-second video clip from the CCTV camera at Khar police station that shows policemen serving tea to Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, in response to the Lok Sabha member's allegations of “ill-treatment” in police custody. The Rana couple's lawyer Rizwan Merchant claimed the police refused to serve water to Navneet Kaur and also refused to let her use the washroom during this period.
AIMIM denies part in Hubballi violence after leaders’ arrest
The arrest of four office-bearers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in connection with violence at the old Hubballi police station has raised questions on the party's intent to mobilise support from the Muslim electorate ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, people aware of the developments said. The party, however, has blamed right-wing organisations for instigating violence in the state. The police have arrested a total of 146 people so far.
