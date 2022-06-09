Process to appoint the Lokayukta to be completed soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the process to appoint the Lokayukta is nearly complete.
“The process to appoint a new Lokayukta has almost been completed and the appointment would be made soon,” Bommai said.
The Karnataka high court has also indicated that the process of appointment of Lokayukta was under active consideration of the state government, PTI reported on Wednesday.
Chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who is part of the panel along with Bommai, speaker of the assembly, chairman of the legislative council and the leaders of the Opposition in both the Houses which appoints the Lokayukta, gave the indication while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Tuesday seeking the appointment at the earliest, as reported by PTI. The petition filed by advocate Umapathi S seeking direction to the state to appoint the Lokayukta at the earliest, pointed out that the post has been vacant since January 2022.
Former Lokayukta P Vishwanath Shetty had retired in January.
The BJP had earlier alleged that the Congress that had diluted the powers of Lokayukta by giving more authority to the anti-corruption bureau, which comes under the chief minister.
(With agency inputs)
