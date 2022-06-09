Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Process to appoint the Lokayukta to be completed soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai
bengaluru news

Process to appoint the Lokayukta to be completed soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai

“The process to appoint a new Lokayukta has almost been completed and the appointment would be made soon,” Karnataka CM Bommai said.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the process to appoint the Lokayukta is nearly complete. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the process to appoint the Lokayukta is nearly complete. (PTI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the process to appoint the Lokayukta is nearly complete.

“The process to appoint a new Lokayukta has almost been completed and the appointment would be made soon,” Bommai said.

The Karnataka high court has also indicated that the process of appointment of Lokayukta was under active consideration of the state government, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who is part of the panel along with Bommai, speaker of the assembly, chairman of the legislative council and the leaders of the Opposition in both the Houses which appoints the Lokayukta, gave the indication while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Tuesday seeking the appointment at the earliest, as reported by PTI. The petition filed by advocate Umapathi S seeking direction to the state to appoint the Lokayukta at the earliest, pointed out that the post has been vacant since January 2022.

Former Lokayukta P Vishwanath Shetty had retired in January.

The BJP had earlier alleged that the Congress that had diluted the powers of Lokayukta by giving more authority to the anti-corruption bureau, which comes under the chief minister.

“We can’t expect even 40% of the roads to be proper under this 40% Sarkara. @BJP4Karnataka is determined to damage the Brand of Bengaluru, and it is time for people to reject them. #BrandBengaluruUnderThreat,” Siddaramaiah said in a Twitter post on a viral picture of a pothole-laden road in India’s Bengaluru.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out