PSI scam: Ashwath Narayan says govt investigating, guilty will be exposed
Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the state government is investigating the PSI scam and the people involved with the case would be exposed.
"Government is investigating the PSI issue thoroughly, there's no question of shielding anyone. The people who are involved will be exposed, I urge our CM to investigate cases that took place even 10 years ago," said C N Ashwath Narayan.
This comes after senior leader and Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar alleged that the Higher Education Minister met senior Congress MLA M B Patil to seek 'protection' against raising issues involving him in the public platform, referring to the ongoing investigation by the Crime Investigation Team (CID) of the fraud and malpractices carried out during the police sub-inspector recruitment examinations.
The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates and that the Home Minister, along with the government and officials, are clearly involved in this.
Y S Ravikumar, Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, on Saturday suspended ten police personnel in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.
Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an impartial probe in connection with the alleged scam and all those involved will be booked and brought to justice. Earlier on April 29, the Karnataka government decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam following allegations of corruption.
The government had stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon.
The Karnataka Home Minister had said that the Crime Investigation Team (CID) arrested the main accused, BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and four others in connection with the Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam scam. Divya, who was absconding in the case, was arrested from Pune on Thursday night.
-
Karnataka introduces anti-conversion law via ordinance, Archbishop slams move
The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Thursday decided to opt for the ordinance route to give effect to a contentious anti-conversion law in the state, months after the Assembly approved it, even as the Archbishop of Bengaluru decried the move as "sad" and requested the Governor to not to give his assent to it. The state cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the bill.
-
Citizens look forward to Bengaluru's World 10K running race
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's eyes will be on Bengaluru as the city gears up to host the 14th edition of the World 10K 2022. A Bengaluru local originally from Assam, Tareque Laskar, is looking forward to interacting with participants and making meaningful social connections through running again. Laskar's motivation represents the theme for this year is to #ComeAlive.
-
Gen Pande arrives in Ladakh; maiden visit after becoming army chief
“Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan. He would be briefed by top brass of the Northern Command on the situation there,” army said in an official statement. General Pande arrived on his maiden visit to Ladakh region after assuming the reins of Indian Army.
-
Mehbooba trying to create communal divide: BJP leader Nirmal Singh
Senior BJP leader and former J&K chief minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday said that scared to face elections and desperate to regain lost political ground, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was trying to ignite communal tension with her hate speeches. Addressing mediapersons here, Nirmal Singh said Mehbooba's statement smelt of a big conspiracy against the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned it in the strongest terms.
-
Three J&K residents get ₹58 lakh back from online fraudsters
Jammu and Kashmir Police's cyber station on Thursday said they managed to refund about ₹58 lakh to three persons by outsmarting their online scammers. Kashmir Zone's cyber police station, Srinagar, received complaints from two men hailing from Bandipora and Awantipora. They alleged that they were defrauded by online scammers of ₹44 lakh in an investment and trading scam.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics