PSI scam: Main protestor named as accused

After learning that the results of last October's PSI recruitment exams will be discarded and a fresh exam will be conducted, several PSI exam candidates protested at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, demanding posting orders. Of these candidates, Jagrut S, who led the protests after requesting police permission for the same, has now been listed as an accused in the PSI scam.
He is one of the 22 candidates, who were found to have tampered with their optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets to secure a higher ranking in the exam. Another protestor, identified as Rachana Hanumanta from North Karnataka, is also named in the FIR.
The other candidates named in the FIR have been identified as Gajendra B, Somanath Mallikarjunanaih Hiremath, Raghuveer H U, Chethan Kumara M C, Venkatesh Gouda B C, Manoj A P, Manukumar G R, Siddalingappa Padashavagi, Mamatesh Gowda S, Yashwanth Gowda H, Narayana C M, Nagesh Gowda C S, Madhu R, Yashwanth Deep C, Dileep Kumar C K, Shivaraja G, Praveen Kumar H R, Surinarayana K, Nagaraj C M and Raghavendra G C.
Moreover, the fresh FIR, filed by CID at the High Grounds police station on Saturday also names seven of the top state-wide rank holders as accused. With more arrests being made everyday, the arrest count in the scam has reached 45.
Meanwhile, the ongoing political spat between Congress and the BJP grew louder amid investigations into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam after the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivkumar alleged that the state's Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan was involved in influencing the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) probe.
Speaking to reporters, D K Shivakumar said, “I don’t have the exact details, but what I got to know is someone either the home minister or some minister has directed the CID officers to release an accused and given instructions that no further inquiry should be conducted against him. That a minister’s younger brother or relatives were also involved in the scam.”
C N Ashwath Narayan then hit back on Monday and stated that the accusations of D K Shivakumar and Congress leader V S Ugrappa against him are baseless and also said that he would take legal action against 'allegations without evidence'.
86 Chandigarh administration services go online
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday launched 86 e-services of various allied departments of the Chandigarh administration. The services launched include 23 of the excise and taxation department; 22 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and five non-DBT services; 17 of the transport department; eight of the Chandigarh Housing Board; and five each of the Estate Office and labour department.
Non-payment of entry fee: Chandigarh admn slaps show-case notices on Uber, Ola
{Non-payment of entry fee} The State Transport Authority has served show-cause notices on taxi aggregators Uber and Ola for non-payment of entry fee worth ₹1.34 crore despite reminders. The entry fee is to be paid by their taxis, which are registered in Punjab and Haryana, when they enter Chandigarh. Uber and Ola were granted aggregator licence to operate taxi services in Chandigarh under UT's On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2017.
Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi
An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening. The victim died on the spot. Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.
Rain on the cards in Chandigarh
The India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday that is likely to keep the temperature on the lower side, giving residents a break from the blistering heat. According to IMD officials, a western disturbance arrived in the city on Monday and may bring spells of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a drop of 1-2C is expected in the day temperature.
Ayurvedic doctor, wife booked after illegal abortion in Panchkula
The Panchkula police have booked an Ayurvedic doctor and his wife for conducting an illegal abortion at a shop in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The matter came to fore after the patient suffered medical complications and reached the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, Chandigarh, with Kaushal's husband on Sunday. Kaushal was arrested by Panchkula police on Monday, while her husband is away at Gurugram and yet to be arrested.
