Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF-2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:00 PM IST

The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission.
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A case has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film 'KGF-2' during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music. The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission. “The said videos were made using the popular sound recordings owned and held by the complainant. The said sound recordings are that of the cinematographic film “KGF Chapter 2” (Hindi version) which is popular globally,” Kumar alleged.

“On perusal of the videos it is clear that all the accused have fraudulently, blatantly and slavishly with an intention of making wrongful gains have unauthorizedly and illegally used the sound recording owned and held by the Complainant." The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is expected to reach Jammu on January 30, 2023. The march has so far covered five southern states, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will traverse through different states in this course.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
