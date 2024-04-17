 Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Karnataka today | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Karnataka today

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 17, 2024 10:33 AM IST

It is his first visit to the state after the poll schedule was announced a month ago.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings at Mandya and Kolar in Karnataka on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Karnataka today(AICC)
Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Karnataka today(AICC)

According to Congress sources, he is scheduled to land in Bengaluru around 1.20 pm from where he will go to Mandya by a chopper and address a poll rally at around 2.10 pm. He will then fly to Kolar to address a public meeting at around 4 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read - Bengaluru woman fined 1.36 lakh for multiple traffic violations: Report

Both Mandya and Kolar are going to polls in the first of the two-phase elections in Karnataka.

It is his first visit to the state after the poll schedule was announced a month ago.

Interestingly, the Congress is facing JD(S), which is BJP's ally, in both seats.

While it will be a direct contest between JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and Congress' Venkataramane Gowda, popularly known as 'Star Chandru' in Mandya, the fight is between Congress' K V Gowtham and M Mallesh Babu in Kolar.

While 14 constituencies in the southern part of the state will see polling on April 26, the second phase of voting in northern districts will be held on May seven.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Karnataka today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On