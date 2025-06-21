Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Raids expose bars and pubs in Bengaluru using inappropriately dressed women, 19 establishments booked

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2025 10:59 AM IST

Many of these places lacked designated female security personnel, and several kitchens were found in unhygienic conditions.

In a coordinated crackdown, the Bengaluru City Police carried out surprise inspections across several bars and restaurants in the city’s West Zone, uncovering a series of serious violations ranging from illegal employment practices to breaches of health and excise norms.

Many bars in Bengaluru were found luring customers by roping in inappropriately dressed women. (Unsplash)
Many bars in Bengaluru were found luring customers by roping in inappropriately dressed women. (Unsplash)

Also Read - Mass demonstration held at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha to mark 11th International Yoga Day

The raids were launched following a tip-off received by the City Police Commissioner, who was alerted about suspicious activities being carried out at multiple commercial establishments. Acting on the information, 11 special police teams were mobilized to conduct checks in areas falling under the Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park, and Ashoknagar police station limits.

Multiple violations found at 19 establishments

During the operation, 19 establishments were found flouting various rules. One of the most alarming violations involved the illegal employment of women staff, who were allegedly dressed provocatively and engaging with customers inappropriately. Many of these places lacked designated female security personnel, and several kitchens were found in unhygienic conditions.

Also Read - Karnataka proposes stringent law to combat fake news and misinformation on social media. ‘7 year jail term and…’

Authorities also flagged other infractions, including the absence of smoking zones, operation beyond licensed hours, and non-compliance with COTPA regulations (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). Customers violating tobacco laws were fined on the spot, officials said.

Police confirmed that the scope of violations extended beyond policing issues and included breaches related to health and excise regulations. Reports have been forwarded to the respective departments for further investigation and action. Officials emphasized that continued surveillance of such establishments will be undertaken, and repeat offenders risk license cancellation.

In an appeal to the public, Bengaluru Police urged citizens to report any such illegal activities or inconveniences through Namma 112. The department assured that the identity of informants would be protected.

(With agency inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Raids expose bars and pubs in Bengaluru using inappropriately dressed women, 19 establishments booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On