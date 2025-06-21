Raids expose bars and pubs in Bengaluru using inappropriately dressed women, 19 establishments booked

In a coordinated crackdown, the Bengaluru City Police carried out surprise inspections across several bars and restaurants in the city’s West Zone, uncovering a series of serious violations ranging from illegal employment practices to breaches of health and excise norms. Many bars in Bengaluru were found luring customers by roping in inappropriately dressed women. (Unsplash)

The raids were launched following a tip-off received by the City Police Commissioner, who was alerted about suspicious activities being carried out at multiple commercial establishments. Acting on the information, 11 special police teams were mobilized to conduct checks in areas falling under the Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park, and Ashoknagar police station limits.

Multiple violations found at 19 establishments

During the operation, 19 establishments were found flouting various rules. One of the most alarming violations involved the illegal employment of women staff, who were allegedly dressed provocatively and engaging with customers inappropriately. Many of these places lacked designated female security personnel, and several kitchens were found in unhygienic conditions.

Authorities also flagged other infractions, including the absence of smoking zones, operation beyond licensed hours, and non-compliance with COTPA regulations (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). Customers violating tobacco laws were fined on the spot, officials said.

Police confirmed that the scope of violations extended beyond policing issues and included breaches related to health and excise regulations. Reports have been forwarded to the respective departments for further investigation and action. Officials emphasized that continued surveillance of such establishments will be undertaken, and repeat offenders risk license cancellation.

In an appeal to the public, Bengaluru Police urged citizens to report any such illegal activities or inconveniences through Namma 112. The department assured that the identity of informants would be protected.

