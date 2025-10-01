Edit Profile
    Ramachandra Guha to receive Karnataka’s 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva award

    Historian Ramachandra Guha is set to receive the 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award in Bengaluru for promoting Gandhian values.

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 7:23 PM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Celebrated historian and author Ramachandra Guha has been named the recipient of the 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award - Karnataka, the state government announced on Wednesday.

    Author and historian Ramachandra Guha.
    The prestigious honour, conferred annually by the Department of Information and Public Relations, recognises individuals and institutions that uphold and promote the core values of Mahatma Gandhi, including truth, non-violence, peace, and social service.

    The announcement comes as Karnataka gears up to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti with a series of state-wide events involving schools, colleges, and community groups. Guha’s selection for the award is a central highlight of this year’s celebrations, reported news agency PTI.

    According to the official statement, Guha was chosen for his “outstanding role” in spreading Gandhian philosophy, values, and socially oriented thought among the people, the release, accessed by the agency stated.

    Renowned for his scholarly yet accessible writing, Guha has earned global recognition for his work on India’s modern history, politics, environmental movements, and even cricket. Some of his most influential books include:

    1. India After Gandhi
    2. Gandhi Before India
    3. Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World
    4. A Corner of a Foreign Field
    5. The Unquiet Woods

    These works, the release noted, “not only enrich historical scholarship but also reach ordinary readers in an accessible style, inspiring intellectual reflection within society.”

    The government praised Guha’s unique ability to explore Gandhi’s legacy in the context of contemporary India, noting that his comprehensive two-volume biography of Gandhi has been translated into multiple languages, including Kannada, further widening its impact.

    Through this award, the state government said it aims to encourage the younger generation to engage with Gandhi’s principles and reflect on their relevance in today’s world.

    (With inputs from PTI)

